Police release photo of woman believed to be involved in recent child abduction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department released a photo of a woman they believe may have been involved in a recent child abduction case from a Frayser gas station.

According to police, a woman left the child unattended in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when she went to pay for gas in the 3300 block of Thomas around 6 a.m. Monday. When the woman returned, her car and the child were gone.

The suspect released the child unharmed. A passerby took the child to a fire station at 345 Millington, police said.

Surveillance video from the scene showed that a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the same gas station early Monday morning. A woman got out of the vehicle and went inside.

Shortly after that, the victim walked into the business and a man jumped out of the SUV and into her vehicle.

The woman who went inside previously returned to the SUV and both subjects took off.

The vehicle and subjects have not been found.

If you can help identify the woman, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

The woman was issued a citation for leaving her vehicle running unattended and the Department of Children’s Services was notified, police said.