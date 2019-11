× More than 1,200 MLGW without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,200 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers woke up without power early Tuesday morning as temperatures across the Mid-South plunged.

As of 5:45 a.m., MLGW reported 1258 customers were left in the dark.

Temperatures at that time were reportedly 22 degrees.

