Mitsubishi Electric Power announces layoffs at Memphis plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis manufacturer announced layoffs Tuesday, according to a notice filed with the state.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products will lay off 160 workers from its facility on Riverport Road in January.

The company opened its $200 million facility in Memphis in 2013, and projected it would employ 275.

Mitsubishi received millions in PILOT incentives and state grants, according to the Memphis Business Journal. The newspaper reports that Mitsubishi is negotiating a sale of the facility and the plant’s manager is hopeful the employees will be rehired by a new owner.

Mitsubishi makes electrical transformers and equipment related to electric transmission at the Memphis facility.