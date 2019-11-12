× Man accused of trying to kill maintenance worker after money dispute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused in a shooting over the summer was taken into custody on Monday.

Emmanuel Patterson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

According to police, first responders were called to the 3800 block of Advantage Way in June 2019 and found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the leg. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

One witness was able to identify the victim to police, saying he had been hired to perform maintenance at her salon. The pair reportedly had a disagreement about money and the victim told her he was heading to her apartment to talk about it.

However, it was the woman’s son, Patterson, who met the man outside. Moments later the woman said she heard gunshots and she went outside to find the victim suffering from gunshot wounds and her son taking off in a silver car at a high rate of speed.

Two other witnesses identified a male in a silver vehicle as the shooter, police said. They also confirmed that video from the apartment complex positively identified Patterson as the driver.

Patterson was arrested on Monday.