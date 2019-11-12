× Man accused of kidnapping, forcing girls into prostitution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested this week after police say he kidnapped and then forced two females into prostitution.

Darrell Hampton, 30, was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, trafficking for commercial sex acts, promoting prostitution and aggravated statutory rape.

The 17-year-old victim told police it all began on November 8 when Hampton forced her into his vehicle in the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue. He then drove to a local hotel and raped her, she said.

For the next several days, the teen and an 18-year-old that was already with Hampton were reportedly forced to work as prostitutes. Hampton also allegedly fired shots at the victims, told them they were not free to leave and even told the 18-year-old that he would kill her grandmother if she didn’t cooperate.

On November 11, the 17-year-old was able to get a phone inside a hotel in the 4800 block of American Way and called her family for help.

Police didn’t say how long they believe the other victim was with Hampton before she was rescued.