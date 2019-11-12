Live at 9: The ACE study, hosting a blood drive & the uptick in nurse practitioners

The ACE study

The Adverse Childhood Experiences study is a tally of different types of abuse, neglect and other hallmarks of a rough childhood.

Counselor Grace McLaren tells us how to discover our score and what it means.

For more information on First Responder Coaching, click here.

Hosting your own blood drive

With the holidays just around the corner, blood donations become increasingly important as supplies get low. If you're looking to help save lives, hosting a blood drive could make all the difference.

Lawren Bogard and Rhonda Mayo stopped by to explain how Vitalant can help make that happen.

The uptick in nurse practitioners

As more and more rural hospitals across the country close and the number of doctors shrinks, one role in the medical field is seeing an uptick:

nurse practitioners.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center's College of Nursing ranks as one of the top programs in the country. Wendy Likes and Kristin Fitchpatric stopped by to discuss all that and more.