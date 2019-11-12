× Kingsbury High, Middle Schools to close early Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County Schools will be dismissing early Tuesday, November 12 due to a reported gas leak.

The district told WREG that both Kingsbury Middle and High School will be released at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after it was determined that repairs to a gas leak could not be made in a timely manner that would allow the school day to continue.

All students will be fed lunch before dismissal. Staff will remain on campus until all students have left.

The elementary school day will continue as scheduled.