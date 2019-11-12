Hogs to 2-0 with easy win over North Texas

Posted 11:14 pm, November 12, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe each tallied 16 points as Arkansas leaned on its defense in defeating North Texas on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena, 66-43.

The Mean Green’s shooting matched the frigid temperatures outside. They only managed to shoot 33 percent from the field and only 12 percent from behind the arc.

North Texas (1-2) came in with an upset on their minds after taking Virginia Commonwealth to the brink last week before narrowly losing.

Jimmy Whitt, a graduate transfer from SMU who originally played for Arkansas, joined Jones and Joe in double figures with 13 after struggling in the season opener.

The Razorbacks (2-0) led 28-16 at halftime, which was the second consecutive outing that they had held their opponent under 20 points in a half.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.