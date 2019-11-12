Hickory Hill job center burglarized and damaged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A job center run by the State of Tennessee is still putting people to work, despite a devastating burglary over the weekend.

The American Job Center in Hickory Hill was damaged so badly that employees couldn't even use the office Tuesday.

On average, officials said more than 100 people come through the office every day looking for work. With numbers like that, the job center can't afford to shut down, so officials set up a mobile job center in the office parking lot Tuesday. That way, anyone who needs a job could still get help.

While that was going on, employees inside the office worked with contractors to clean up damage from this weekend's burglary, which happened while the center was closed, as it always is on Saturdays and Sundays. Officials said the thieves broke in through a window, then ransacked cubicles, stole computers and ripped several televisions off the walls.

The damage was discovered Monday when an employee mistakenly showed up for work, forgetting the office was closed for the holiday. From there, the center's main leaders, like Tamiko Carter, called police and got to work fixing up the office.

"We stayed here," Carter said. "I worked on my holiday to make sure this place was up and running the way it needs to be. We did go through every measure to make sure that we're ready to service the public."

They needed the mobile job center Tuesday, but Carter said the main office will be open Wednesday.

Police are still looking for the burglars.