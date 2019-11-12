× 12-year-old tries to carjack woman at gunpoint at Memphis grocery store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy is in Memphis Police custody after allegedly attempting to carjack a woman at gunpoint at an East Memphis grocery store.

Memphis Police said a woman was at Kroger at 6660 Poplar Ave. around 4 p.m. when the boy, described as a young black male armed with a pistol, approached her and demanded her vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene detained the boy before police arrived.

The 12-year-old was taken into police custody, and the firearm used in the attempted carjacking was found.