Woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55 overnight.

Memphis police responded to I-55 south of Winchester at 12:50 a.m. Monday.

They say Latoya Brown, 39, was driving north in the southbound lane when she attempted to cross over to the other side of the interstate at a gap in the concrete barrier.

Instead, police say she hit the barrier and was killed.