Memphis set to salute Veterans Day with parade at 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Veterans Day Parade through downtown Memphis is set to begin at 10 Monday morning.

The parade path is from Second Street and Exchange to Third Street and Monroe.

Veterans groups in the parade will include the Mid-South Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America, Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans.

Before the parade, at 8:30, veterans, staff, volunteers, and members of the community will line up at the Memphis VA Medical Center at 1030 Jefferson to be escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff`s Department`s Motorcycle Team and VA Police to the step off point of the Veterans Day Parade.