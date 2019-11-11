× Man accused of stabbing mother, charged with attempted murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 35-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed his mother several times Sunday.

Matthew McPherson also faces charges of domestic assault and adult abuse.

His mother told police that her son, who lives with her at an address on Bobo Lane in the Parkway Village area, knocked her down and stabbed her with a sharp object in the head, neck and abdomen. Police say they saw several wounds.

McPherson was taken to police holding at Regional One hospital.