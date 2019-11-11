× Longtime GOP Rep. Peter King announces retirement

Longtime GOP Rep. Peter King announced on Monday he will not seek another term in office, becoming the latest in a growing list of Republicans who are not seeking reelection in 2020.

King, a former chairman of the House Homeland Security committee, is perhaps best known for his outspoken calls for strict anti-terrorism measures. He’s represented part of Long Island in Congress since 1993 and said Monday he plans to finish out his current term.

King said he was retiring so he can live full-time in New York and spend more time with his family.

“This was not an easy decision. But there is a season for everything and Rosemary and I decided that, especially since we are both in good health, it is time to have the flexibility to spend more time with our children and grandchildren,” he said, adding that his “daughter’s recent move to North Carolina certainly accelerated my thinking.”

King’s retirement comes as his party inches closer to an election in which they could lose a number of vulnerable seats in the House, including his own. Earlier this year, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said in a strategy memo that the New Yorker is “at the top of the retirement watch list” and included his district on a list of “targeted districts.”

Republicans have struggled in suburban districts during President Donald Trump’s time in office, a trend recently on display last week in Virginia, where Democrats seized control of the state legislature.

So far, 16 House Republicans and five Democrats have announced they won’t seek reelection next year.