Live at 9: Ernest Withers collection, turkey recipes, caring for relatives, ‘Nut Remix’

Posted 1:03 pm, November 11, 2019, by

Ernest Withers collection

Rosalind Withers, executive director of the Ernest Withers collection, along with authors Richard Cahon and Michael Williams, talk about the new book “Revolution in Black and White,” a new book focusing on Ernest Withers’ photos of Memphis during the civil rights era.

Data pix.

Dressing us your turkey

Chef Cody Wright with Kroger brings us some new recipes to kick up your turkey this Thanksgiving

Data pix.

A Caregiver's Long Goodbye

Author Leah Stanley talks about caring for aging relatives in her new book " Goodnight, Sweet: A Caregiver's Long Goodbye."

Data pix.

Re-mixing it up

New Ballet brings you a performance from the upcoming "Nut Remix," featuring Memphis jookin.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.