Live at 9: Ernest Withers collection, turkey recipes, caring for relatives, ‘Nut Remix’

Ernest Withers collection
Rosalind Withers, executive director of the Ernest Withers collection, along with authors Richard Cahon and Michael Williams, talk about the new book “Revolution in Black and White,” a new book focusing on Ernest Withers’ photos of Memphis during the civil rights era.
Dressing us your turkey
Chef Cody Wright with Kroger brings us some new recipes to kick up your turkey this Thanksgiving
A Caregiver's Long Goodbye
Author Leah Stanley talks about caring for aging relatives in her new book " Goodnight, Sweet: A Caregiver's Long Goodbye."
Re-mixing it up
New Ballet brings you a performance from the upcoming "Nut Remix," featuring Memphis jookin.