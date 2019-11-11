× Fight among customers leads to shooting at Memphis Dollar Tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight between two customers led to a shooting in a southwest Memphis Dollar Tree on Monday.

Officers made the scene around 7:30 p.m. at the Dollar Tree at 5270 S. Third Street.

Two customers had been fighting and were armed with guns. One customer shot the other multiple times.

The shooting victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This story is breaking and will be updated if new information is made available.