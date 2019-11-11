× Child abducted in auto theft found unharmed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a child who was abducted during a car theft was found unharmed Monday morning.

A woman left her car running with a child inside in the 3300 block of Thomas, police said.

An unknown suspect got into the vehicle and drove off with the child.

Though the child was later located, the vehicle and suspect have not been found.

The woman was issued a citation for leaving her vehicle running unattended and the Department of Children’s Services was notified, police said.