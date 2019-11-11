Authorities still searching for missing Memphis woman after seven years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latrice Armstead was trying to close the book on a violent chapter in her life, but before she could start anew, she vanished without a trace.

Now, family and friends of the Memphis woman are pressing police for answers and say they know who is responsible for putting her in danger.

"If you are in a violent relationship, that ain't love," Latrice's brother Frederick Armstead said. "Love don't cause you to put your hands on nobody — man or woman."

It's been seven years since Fredrick has seen or heard from his sister Latrice. He said his sister moved to St. Louis in July 2012 to escape an abusive relationship — a relationship so violent it left her with a broken jaw and her mouth wired shut .

"Ms. Armstead had been assaulted prior to her disappearance, and there was an order of protection placed against her husband/boyfriend prior to her disappearance," Memphis Police Lt. Tony Mullins said.

Frederick said his sister returned to Memphis a few weeks after her move to St. Louis. It was during that weekend trip that she vanished.

A police affidavit confirmed Latrice and her husband were seen together July 29. That's the same day she disappeared and the black Acura she was driving was found burning in a rural area of Coahoma County, Mississippi.

She's never been found.

"Based on what I've seen in the case, I don't think she's alive," Mullins said.

Detectives have questioned several people in connection with Latrice's disappearance, including her husband Tony Bledsoe, but no one has been charged.

Bledsoe was charged in connection with violating the order of protection Latrice filed against him,

"Sometimes, I walk around outside and hoping I can peep around the corner and see her coming down the street," Frederick said.

Latrice's brother is still holding onto faith she will be found alive but also admits nothing could keep her from contacting her family, and they haven't heard from her in seven years.

"No matter how long, it doesn't go away," Mullins said. "If we find her 10 years from now and link it to the person responsible, they've still got to face it."

Latrice Armstead's case is now being handled by the Memphis Police Department's cold case unit. Anyone with information on her disappearance should contact CrimeStoppers and MPD at 901-528-CASH.