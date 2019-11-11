× Authorities investigating two people found dead in Shelby County home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were found dead in a home in southeast Shelby County, and authorities have not identified a cause.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead in a home in the 7300 block of Blenheim Lane.

Initial information suggests the deaths stem from a domestic incident, and it seems like an isolated incident.

This is an active scene and an ongoing investigation.

This story is breaking, and WREG will update this story if new information is presented.