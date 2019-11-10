Woman dead, 3 injured in shooting at Brooks Road club

Posted 7:32 am, November 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41AM, November 10, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was killed and three people injured after shots were fired inside a club on Brooks Road.

Officers responded to 2080 E. Brooks at 3:39 a.m. Sunday. They found a woman dead inside the club.

Two male victims were located at Regional One — one is listed in critical condition, the other in con-critical condition, police said. A third man was taken to another hospital and is listed as non-critical.

No details on a suspect were released, and police say they don’t know the relationship between the shooter or shooters and the victim.

This is being investigated as a homicide. Police ask anyone with tips to call 528-CASH.

Google Map for coordinates 35.061098 by -89.994390.

