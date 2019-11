× Two shot at Parkway Village club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting during a fight at a Parkway Village club overnight left two people injured.

Police responded to 4672 American Way at 2 a.m. Sunday.

They say there was a fight inside the club, and two people went to their cars to get their guns.

Two people were shot and taken to Regional One. One is in critical condition, the other is non-critical.