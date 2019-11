× Two men shot on South Perkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say two men were shot, one of them critically wounded, in Parkway Village early Sunday.

Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 2900 block of Perkins at 2:40 a.m.

One victim in in critical condition, the other non-critical. No suspect information was given.

Call 528-CASH with tips.