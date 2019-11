Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Temperatures will fall sharply Monday, causing rain to change over to sleet or even snow in the Mid-South on Monday evening, our weather expert Austen Onek says.

While rain will begin early in the day, any accumulation of frozen precipitation should be light, less than half an inch. Austen says the air behind the approaching cold front is dry.

The National Weather Service says rain, snow, and sleet are likely before midnight, then a slight chance of snow between midnight and 3 a.m.

Temperatures will hit an overnight low of 23. On Tuesday, skies will clear but temperatures will stay low.

