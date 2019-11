× Police: Beale Street shooting involved man thrown out of club

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person was shot near Beale and Fourth after an argument overnight.

Officers found the shooting victim at Regional One at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police didn’t release information on the victim or shooter, but said they believe the shooting happened after a man was thrown out of a club on Beale.

The shooter then fled in a silver Chevy Cobalt.

35.139774 -90.052690