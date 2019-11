× Police find man shot on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot on Interstate 240 Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded around 7:30 to Interstate 240 and Norris Road, where they found the man. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The exact location of the shooting has not been confirmed.

Police said the the shooter or shooters were in a red Toyota Solara.