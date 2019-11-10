Family searches for missing mother last seen in Cordova

Memphis Police say 26-year-old Sarah Vinick was last seen Tuesday, leaving a residence on Trondheim Drive in Cordova.

Her mother, Cynthia Vinick, said what makes this situation even more difficult is having to explain this situation to Sarah's 4-year-old daughter.

She said she spoke to her daughter on Tuesday morning, and then her phone records went dead around 12:30 p.m. Sarah was staying in the Cordova neighborhood temporarily while she waited to move in to her permanent home, she said.

Cynthia Vinick said it gets harder each day, not knowing where her daughter is.

"This is the cruelest situation possible when you don't know," she said. "You don't know where someone is. You don't know if they're alright. You know nothing. They've just disappeared."

Police say she was last seen getting into an unknown pickup truck, possibly a dark color. If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact police.