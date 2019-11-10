× Collierville police seek info after girl reports encounter with masked man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Collierville are looking for information about a man who allegedly got out of a van and approached a 12-year-old girl on a street.

Collierville police said the girl told them she was walking in the area of Planter’s Ridge and Sagewood at 7:20 Saturday evening when an older, white panel van pulled up in front of her.

A man dressed in all black and wearing a mask got out of the van and started heading toward her, she told police. She screamed, and the man got back in the van and left, she said.

Police checked the area but didn’t find the vehicle. They asked anyone with information to call the Collierville Police Department at (901) 853-3207.