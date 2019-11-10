Chad Morris fired as head coach of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A person with knowledge of the decision says Arkansas has fired football coach Chad Morris after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories.

Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 to a Western Kentucky. Morris’ only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State _ two FCS teams _ Tulsa and Colorado State.

A year after a $160 million stadium renovation and expansion, Arkansas had its two lowest-attended games since a previous expansion in 2001.

