Truck hits teen in South Memphis, driver flees scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition in the hospital after being hit by a truck in South Memphis, and the driver of the truck left the scene.

Memphis Police said the hit-and-run happened around 8 p.m. in the 3800 block of Ford Road.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene. They described the truck as a white Ford F-150 with front end damage.

The truck left northbound from the scene.