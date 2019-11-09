Police: Man shot, crime scene location unknown

Posted 11:58 am, November 9, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot early Saturday morning, but police haven’t determined where the shooting happened.

According to Memphis police, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at Regional One at around 1:57 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say he is in critical condition.

The  victim reportedly told police that he was shot in the area of Park & Airways, but officers did not find a crime scene at that location.

Police say that the actual location of the shooting is still unknown at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.