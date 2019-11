× Man shot in Parkway Village, suspect unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot in Parkway Village and taken to the hospital fighting for his life Saturday afternoon, and police do not have a suspect.

Memphis Police said one man was shot in the 3100 block of Wallingford around 4 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.