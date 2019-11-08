× Police: Woman threatened to blow up bank if she didn’t get $1 million

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released an alert after a woman allegedly threatened to have someone blow up a local bank if she didn’t get $1 million.

Employees told authorities that a woman walked into the Regions Bank in the 3500 block of South Mendenhall Thursday afternoon and demanded $1 million. She went on to tell the employee that if she didn’t get the money a man was going to come inside and blow up the business.

The employee refused and the suspect took off running.

Surveillance video recorded the incident and now police need your help identifying the suspect.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.