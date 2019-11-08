× Police: Pair assaults, holds woman against her will while claiming they have an arrest warrant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were arrested after police say they kicked down a woman’s door and then held her against her will all while claiming they had a warrant for her arrest.

The incident happened back in October at the Clearbrook Village Apartments.

According to investigators, Brian Ocasio told security at the apartment complex that he worked for Metro Security Services and had a warrant for the victim’s arrest. He and Sparkle Hammond then went to the victim’s apartment, kicked in the door and pulled a gun on the woman before searching her apartment.

At some point the pair allegedly assaulted her, and even prevented her from leaving the scene by handcuffing and then placing her in their car.

Both suspects were arrested this week.

Ocasio was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal impersonation.

Hammond was charged with kidnapping (acting in concert) and aggravated assault (acting in concert).