Memphis man found guilty in Zodiac Park murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury found a 20-year-old Memphis man guilty on 26 charges including murder following a deadly shooting at a park in Whitehaven.

According to authorities, Marcus Malone shot and killed Alana Tello in November 2016 when two groups of teens went to Zodiac Park near East Holmes Road and Tchulahoma Road. The groups were reportedly meeting at the park to finish a fight that started at a party the night before.

The indictment said once the fight began, Malone fired two shots in the air and then began firing into the opposing crowd, killing Tello, wounding five of her friends and causing the rest to run for their lives.

Police said Malone confessed to the incident, was arrested and charged with murder.

He was found guilty on that charge on Friday.