Live at 9: Robotic showcase, Downtown Dining Week, Corey Holcomb & Rock the Runway

MLGW, TVA Robotics Showcase

Mid-South students put their talents on full display as MLGW and the TVA work together to promote STEM education.

Downtown Dining Week

Cheap eats, two-for-one deals and even three-course-meals for one low price!  It may sound too good to be true but it's all happening next week as part of Downtown Dining Week.

Chef Michael Patrick and Penelope Huston stopped by Live at 9 to give us a sneak peek at the event.

Comedian Corey Holcomb

Comedian Corey Holcomb's film and TV credits are a list of funny after funny role, so, it's no wonder he's returning to the Mid-South to bring on the laughs this weekend.

Rock the Runway

Rock the Runway showcases some of the latest designs for men and women, and allows you to possibly take some of your favorites home!.

Designers Venny Etienne and Mary Ambrose stopped by before the big show to give us a sneak peek.

