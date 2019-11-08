Kanye West: ‘I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Kanye West said he is considering changing his name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West, Newsweek reports.

He made the remark at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York Thursday.

Newsweek reports he wanted to show Americans it’s possible to achieve billionaire status after complaining that Forbes magazine did not designate him billionaire status, despite the fact that his Yeezy shoe line is expected to exceed $1.5 billion in sales this year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: “Martin Luther King didn’t get killed because he had a dream; he had something else he was gong to talk about. He talked about black empowerment, economic empowerment,” said West. “When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire.’ They don’t want us to know that we can buy land; they don’t want us to have the 100 percent ownership [that] I have at Yeezy. …When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is… It will be on the license plate.”

He also claimed he will run for president eventually.