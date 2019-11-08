× Driver in deadly I-40 crash identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The driver in a crash on Interstate 40 in Arlington that killed two people this week has been identified, and more information is coming out about the crash.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors were killed and a state trooper injured when a tractor-trailer slammed into them on I-40 around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

THP has identified the driver of the tractor-trailer as 61-year-old Mervin Crigler of Garland, Texas. He was also injured in the crash.

The state trooper who was injured has also been identified as 34-year-old Lejulian Roy, from Memphis.

THP did not provide any updated medical condition information for either Roy or Crigler on Friday.

The crash remains under investigation, so no one involved is yet facing charges.

Penske truck company confirmed to WREG on Thursday that the truck involved in the crash was reported stolen. The company did not say where or when the truck was reportedly stolen and referred all questions to law enforcement.

“We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation. Penske extends its sincere condolences to the loved ones of those victims involved in this tragic accident,” a Penske representative wrote in an email.

The people killed were TDOT contractors and were both from Kentucky. They were employees of A & A Safety and were identified as 30-year-old Justin Stafford and 22-year-old Jared Helton. A third A & A worker, Cody Fultz, was injured in the crash.

Both men killed were standing on the roadway replacing markers in a construction zone when they were hit by the truck. The state trooper and the injured Fultz were in their respective vehicles.

The crash is still being investigated, and WREG will provide updates as we learn more.