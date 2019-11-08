Bright Spot: WarHorses for Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Post traumatic stress disorder can last a lifetime, and for these local veterans, help comes from just being in the stables.

"I spent over three years on the couch watching TV and not caring about anything," said Doug Fugit. "I still go through dark periods and it so happens that since I have this place to come to beyond volunteering. Sometimes I`ll come out very early in the morning and just love on the horses."

"We want to help people in some way and we saw this as a need in our area," said Pearson Allen. "As far as I know we are the only barn in our area working exclusively with the veterans."

"Being a vet and welcoming these vets, we know each other. We`re all brothers and sisters," added Fugit.

Brothers and sisters, all bonded through the V.A. hospital and sent to find peace through WarHorses for Heroes in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

"They see Doug and they see the veteran trainers and you see them immediately relax and the horses have that effect... where you get around these guys and they immediately help you feel more comfortable with yourself."

"Even one session can make such a difference."

That difference is changing everything for those who have given so much to so many.