Attorney: James Wiseman ineligible to play for Memphis basketball

Attorney: James Wiseman ineligible to play for Memphis basketball

Posted 4:40 pm, November 8, 2019, by , and , Updated at 05:01PM, November 8, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn.  — Local attorney Leslie Ballin said Memphis basketball player James Wiseman has been ruled ineligible to play for the University of Memphis.

Ballin said the NCAA declared Wiseman ineligible to play at Memphis because head coach Penny Hardaway helped Wiseman and his family move from Nashville to Memphis in 2018. Hardaway is considered a booster by the NCAA because he donated to the U of M in 2008.

Ballin said he has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA and the U of M on behalf of Wiseman.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.