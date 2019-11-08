Attorney: James Wiseman ineligible to play for Memphis basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local attorney Leslie Ballin said Memphis basketball player James Wiseman has been ruled ineligible to play for the University of Memphis.

Ballin said the NCAA declared Wiseman ineligible to play at Memphis because head coach Penny Hardaway helped Wiseman and his family move from Nashville to Memphis in 2018. Hardaway is considered a booster by the NCAA because he donated to the U of M in 2008.

Ballin said he has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA and the U of M on behalf of Wiseman.

This story is breaking and will be updated.