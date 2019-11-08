× Alcorn County man charged after body found in burning car

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. — An Alcorn County resident was charged with murder after a man’s body was discovered inside a burning vehicle in Corinth.

On November 6, Alcorn County deputies responded to a shooting call on County Road 192, but quickly realized there wasn’t a scene at that location.

Around the same time, officers with the Corinth Police Department were called to a vehicle fire on Main Street near Buchannan Street. That’s where they found a man dead inside a burning vehicle.

Authorities said David Rhodes was arrested as he was walking away from the fire. He was charged with murder, arson, tampering with evidence and possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

Police released a name of a possible victim in this case but said they are still waiting for the medical examiner to provide a positive identification. With that in mind, WREG will not be releasing the name at this time.