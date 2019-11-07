× Woman charged as accessory after inmate escapes from work detail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was arrested after police say she helped her boyfriend Samuel Bridges out of police custody.

Bridges, 41, was at a work site around 2 p.m. earlier this week when he allegedly stole a Department of Corrections cargo van, struck a county employee with the vehicle and escaped the facility.

The employee who was hit did not suffer serious injuries.

After escaping, police said he went straight to his girlfriend Michelle Loomis’ neighborhood, parked the stolen vehicle and then walked a street over to her home. The couple then made their way to the Red Roof Inn where they stayed until early the next morning.

They were reportedly walking along a railroad track in the area of Graves Road on Wednesday when they were apprehended by authorities.

When questioned, Loomis admitted that the pair had been together the entire time and that they planned to go to Louisiana where several of her friends live.

She also stated that she spoke with Bridges daily and on one occasion he told her he was thinking about escaping. Last week he even stated that he almost took his boss’ car.

Loomis was arrested and charged as an accessory after the fact.