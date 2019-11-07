× Police: 19-year-old with intellectual disability has been missing for 6 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch alert for a woman who has been missing for six days.

Winter Smith was last seen early Friday morning in the 1300 block of Volleyball Lane as she was leaving her home. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Her family told authorities that she has an intellectual disability and has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old child.

If you see her call (901) 545-2677.