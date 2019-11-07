× O’Reily to open distribution center in Horn Lake, create 380 jobs

HORN LAKE, Miss. — O’Reily Auto Parts announced it will soon be opening a distribution center and creating nearly 400 new jobs in Desoto County, Mississippi.

According to reports, the company has bought a 580,00-square-foot facility in the Desoto 55 Logistics Center in Horn Lake. They are currently in the process of retrofitting the building to suit their needs.

Once complete, they will hire approximately 380 employees.