Oklahoma lawmakers want to designate a portion of Route 66 as ‘President Donald J. Trump Highway’

Roads and highways named after presidents are ubiquitous — Ronald Reagan, Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter all have stretches of road dedicated to them.

Some state senators want to add another name to that list: President Donald Trump.

Two state senators in Oklahoma introduced a bill Tuesday calling for a section of Route 66 to be designated as “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

The bill wouldn’t necessarily rename the route, said Sen. Marty Quinn, a co-author of the bill. But it would put up signs along the section — a 13- or 14-mile stretch in the northeast corner of the state — indicating the dedication, he told CNN.

“We think a lot of Route 66, don’t want to diminish that in any way,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re very proud of our President and want to give him the credit for many positive things that we have.”

When asked specifically, Quinn talked about President Trump’s ability to reengage citizens who felt forgotten, especially in “flyover country,” he said.

President Trump “has brought out the best in many people that think they have been forgotten by previous presidents,” he said.

Despite already having been introduced, the bill won’t be read on the state Senate floor until February 3, 2020 — when the Oklahoma State Legislature reconvenes.

President Trump won Oklahoma in 2016, as has every Republican presidential candidate since 1968. He garnered 65.3% of the vote in the state.