Mississippi baseball player brings satellite technology to Snowden Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Mississippi native who now plays right field for the San Diego Padres wants to make sure families can watch their kids play ball at a local park.

Hunter Renfroe worked with Viasat to bring satellite-based Internet to the Snowden Grove sports complex in Southaven.

The new technology will allow family and friends to watch kids baseball games online for free. That way, no one ever misses a game, even if they can't get there in person.

"To know that even if they can't make it to the game they can watch it on their phone or tablet or even their television, even grandparents can watch their grandkids," Renfroe said. "There's a dish on top of the roof and a camera behind home plate and we can help home stream video to all the Southaven youth baseball fans"

Renfroe is from Crystal Springs, Mississippi and played college ball with Mississippi State before being drafted into the major leagues.