Live at 9: Violent crime, Antonio Parkinson, Marvin Hill & The Book of Mormon

Violent crimes and juveniles

Violent crimes committed by juveniles jumped some 58-percent in the first nine months of 2019 and the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission also reported a decrease in crimes involving juveniles and guns. Judge Dan Michael shared his thoughts on the factors that have played a role in the uptick.

The student athlete graduation grant

The NCAA has signed off on student athletes getting paid for the use of their name, image or likeness in the near future, but Tennessee Rep. Antonio Parkinson wants something more done for those students.

Veteran Marvin Hill

Veteran Marvin Hill knows firsthand the challenges that come once military life is over. Now, he's working to help others to bridge that same gap through a new initiative at FedEx.

The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon follows the misadventures of a pair of mismatched missionaries in a satirical look at religion and life. Actors Liam Tobin and Andy Huntington Jones stopped by Live at 9 to talk about the show and their return to the Bluff City.