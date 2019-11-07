Fayette County residents upset with state disposing diseased deer carcasses in community

ROSSVILLE, Tenn. — The fight against chronic wasting disease (CWD) is affecting more than just deer and hunters.

Homeowners in Fayette County are feeling the effects after the state made plans to bury the carcasses of diseased animals only a few miles away.

Lawrence Philmore has lived in his home just north of Rossville for about 20 years. Little did he know, just a few miles from his neighborhood, a burial site for diseased animals has appeared.

“I don’t think that would be right,” Philmore said. “I think they could find somewhere else to put them.”

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said the site, which appears empty, is home to CWD-infected deer carcasses.

The TWRA told WREG in a statement that the state-owned property was chosen because it’s located in the heart of an affected area: Fayette County. But residents said they aren’t thrilled about the decision.

“Once they put them in the ground and in the soil, they can go anywhere up under the ground and in our soil,” Philmore said.