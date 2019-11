× Deputies respond to reported standoff in Desoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — WREG is working to learn more about a reported standoff that happened overnight in Desoto County.

Our photographer was on the scene on Cathy Road near Red Banks Road and said Desoto County deputies were there as well.

Authorities told us that the standoff ended around 10:30 p.m. but didn’t release any additional details about what led to the incident or if anyone was in custody.