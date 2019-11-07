County Commission approves financial aid for storm victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution to provide more than $166,000 in funding for those impacted by October's storms.

Residents like Tara Milem whose homes were damaged by the storms said the assistance is a welcome relief as they struggle to pick up the pieces.

For Milem, it's like not being able to wake up from a bad dream.

"I just stopped crying, and I'm trying not to cry now because every time I think about it," Milem said.

Thursday's bad weather only made things worse.

Oct. 21 is a day Milem will never forget. While taking her 12-year-old daughter to school, she received a panicked phone call where she learned a tree crashed on top of her mother while in bed. The elderly woman, who already suffers from medical problems, managed to crawl to safety.

"She had to have angels and surrounding her to get her out of that room the way it is, oh my God," Milem said.

Milem, who rents, said the home's owner has been slow-moving with repairs.

"It's really hard, and they take you through so much for a little help," Milem said.

But there's now another way Milem can get assistance with her unexpected needs.

"This is huge because this funding will address the unmet needs of the citizens affected by the storm," said Brenda Jones, Shelby County Office of Preparedness director.

The Shelby County Commission approved $166,000 in assistance for storm victims. That's money Milem can use to get things in order, but she's certainly not alone.

Many homes in the area still tell the story of how powerful that storm was. Blue tarps and uprooted trees are common sites still weeks after the storm passed.

The funding from the county commission is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Anyone needing assistance can call 901-222-6700.