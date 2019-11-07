× Company: Truck in deadly I-40 accident reported as stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A rental truck company says a semi-truck that plowed into two TDOT contractors and a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Wednesday had been reported as stolen to police.

A representative with Penske said their customer had reported the truck involved in the wreck as stolen.

The company did not say where or when the truck was reportedly stolen, and referred all questions to law enforcement.

“We stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation. Penske extnends (sic) its sincere condolences to the loved ones of those victims involved in this tragic accident,” a Penske representative wrote in an email.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said two Tennessee Department of Transportation contractors were killed and a state trooper injured when a tractor-trailer slammed into them on Interstate 40 near Arlington, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The trooper was injured when his patrol car was hit. He was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A friend of one of the two workers killed identified him as 22-year-old Jared Helton, which was later confirmed by TDOT. TDOT identified the second victim as 30-year-old Justin Stafford.

A third employee was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. TDOT identified him as Cody Cantrell.

All three A & A victims were from Salyersville, Kentucky.